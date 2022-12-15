Motorola Edge (2022), Moto G 5G and more to get Android 13 update

A slew of Motorola devices are getting the Android 13 update, according to the company’s support pages.
The support page doesn’t specify when these handsets will receive the update, but it does indicate which devices will get it.
Going off the carriers’ list of Motorola devices and the company’s Canadian website, only a few Motorola devices will get the update. The Motorola Edge (2022), the Motorola Edge (2021), the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Stylus 5G will be the only Canadian Moto devices to receive Android 13.
The full list includes the following smartphones:
Motorola razr (2022)
Motorola edge 30 ultra
motorola edge 30 pro
Motorola edge+ (2022)
Motorola edge 30 fusion
Motorola edge 30 neo
Motorola edge 30
Motorola edge (2022)
Motorola edge 20 pro
Motorola edge 20
Motorola edge (2021)
Motorola edge 20 lite
Moto g stylus 5G (2022)
Moto g 5G
Moto g82 5G
Moto g72
Moto g62 5G
Moto g52
Moto g42
Moto g32
Source: Lenovo Forums Via: Android Police