Motorola Edge (2022), Moto G 5G and more to get Android 13 update

A slew of Motorola devices are getting the Android 13 update, according to the company’s support pages.

The support page doesn’t specify when these handsets will receive the update, but it does indicate which devices will get it.

Going off the carriers’ list of Motorola devices and the company’s Canadian website, only a few Motorola devices will get the update. The Motorola Edge (2022), the Motorola Edge (2021), the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Stylus 5G will be the only Canadian Moto devices to receive Android 13.

The full list includes the following smartphones:

Motorola razr (2022)

Motorola edge 30 ultra

motorola edge 30 pro

Motorola edge+ (2022)

Motorola edge 30 fusion

Motorola edge 30 neo

Motorola edge 30

Motorola edge (2022)

Motorola edge 20 pro

Motorola edge 20

Motorola edge (2021)

Motorola edge 20 lite

Moto g stylus 5G (2022)

Moto g 5G

Moto g82 5G

Moto g72

Moto g62 5G

Moto g52

Moto g42

Moto g32

Source: Lenovo Forums Via: Android Police