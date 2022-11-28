Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals: PS5 DualSense controller, Samsung Smart TV, Surface Laptop Go and more

Walmart’s ‘Cyber week’ deals are live now, with a slew of discounts on laptops, TVs, video game peripherals and more.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

Video Game Accessories

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 Devices: $59.96 (regularly $75.16)

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset: $99.96 (regularly $129.96)

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel: $99.96 (regularly $149.96)

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel (XBOX Series X & One): $129.96 (regularly $169.96)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Starlight Blue: $64.96 (regularly $94.96)

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset with a detachable mic: $39.98 (regularly $59.98)

Turtle Beach Xbox Gamers Pack Featuring Recon 70 Headset & Recon Controller: $89.96 (regularly $129.96)

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller and Slim Case for Nintendo Switch — Mario Fireball: $39.96 (regularly $49.96)

TVs

RCA 43-inch 1080p Android Smart TV: $248 (regularly $348)

Samsung Crystal Display 4K UltraHD Smart TV 55-inch – TU7000: $628 (regularly $698)

Hisense Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV 55-inch: $398 (regularly $448)

TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, 65S41-CA: $448 (regularly $698)

Sony X75K 4K HDR LED TV with Google TV 55-inch: $698 (regularly $748)

Philips 50-inch 4K UltraHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant: $398 (regularly $518)

Monitors

Acer V7 Series 28-inch LED (4K UHD) IPS 3840 x 2160 Monitor V287K BMIPX: $269.98 (regularly 299.98)

LG UltraGear QHD 1ms VA 32GK60W-B Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium and 165Hz Refresh Rate: $299.98 (regularly $399.98)

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VQM – LED monitor – gaming – curved – 27-inch Full HD 240Hz: $617.69 (regularly $782.50)

Acer Nitro 24-inch Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor ED240Q Sbiip: $169.98 (regularly $199.98)

LG 22MP41W 22-inch FHD VA Monitor with AMD FreeSync: $99.98 (regularly $139.98)

Laptops

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U 15-EU0010CA: $899.98 (regularly $1,099.98)

Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-11400H AN515-57-51KV: $799.98 (regularly $999.98)

Lenovo Legion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 7 – 82RD003YCC: $1,849 (regularly $2,249)

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6-inch Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 X515JA-WB31-CB: $399 (regularly $599)

ASUS Laptop L410, 14-inch FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, Ultra Thin Laptop, Star Black (L410MA-WB01-CB): $229.98 (regularly $319.98)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go – Intel Core i5 1035G1: $425 (regularly $899)

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Touch Bar (Fall 2020) – Silver (Apple M1 Chip / 512GB SSD / 8GB RAM) Apple Care+ Exp. JUN 2024 – Open Box: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,749.99)

Source: Walmart