Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 50 percent off today

One of the most popular devices that Amazon itself sells is the Fire TV Sticks. This was the best selling item during Prime Day and poised once again for Black Friday.
Ahead of the big 2-day event, Amazon slashed the prices by up to 50% on its streaming sticks. Check out the deals here.
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (Save 50%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $44.99 (Save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $24.99 (Save 50%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $29.99 (Save 50%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $24.99 (Save 50%)
Source: Amazon Canada