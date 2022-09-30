Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Show are up to 64 percent off today

In addition to Amazon Canada’s fire sale of its Fire TV Sticks by up to 50 percent, the online retailer has also reduced the cost of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Dot and Echo Show devices by up to 64 percent.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $24.99 (save 64%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $31.99 (save 60%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $44.99 (save $55%)
- Echo Show 8 for $69.99 (save 46%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.