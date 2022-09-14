Vancouver’s The Coalition pledges 1 percent of all Gears of War revenue for suicide prevention

Vancouver-based The Coalition has pledged to donate one percent of net revenue from all Gears of War games and merchandise to suicide prevention.

To coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th, the Xbox-owned developer says it’s launching this multi-year ‘Never Fight Alone’ initiative, starting with Crisis Text Line. The New York-based global non-profit provides free, 24/7 text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Ireland using trained volunteers.

The Coalition says it aims to partner with additional mental health advocacy groups in the future. In the meantime, the studio is also inviting people to share their stories and words of support via the official Gears of War Twitter channel and/or using the hashtag #NeverFightAlone. You can also purchase a special ‘Never Fight Alone’ t-shirt from the Xbox Gear Store, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Crisis Text Line.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are a number of organizations in Canada that offer 24/7 support, including Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566), Kids Help Phone, the Hope for Wellness Help Line, and, for Quebec residents, 1-866-APPELLE (277-3553).

Source: Xbox