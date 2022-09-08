House of the Dragon suffers from green finger blunder

House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off made by HBO, just had a funny visual effects issue on its most recent episode.

During the third episode titled ‘Second of His Name,’ which aired on September 4th, viewers noticed a VFX blunder during the episode. King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, is missing two fingers on his left hand; however, in one scene, you can clearly see the fingers wrapped in a green covering that should have been digitally removed in post-production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source has told them that the episode will be corrected and should be hitting streaming platforms later this week.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

Years ago, during Game of Thrones, we once saw a blunder in the last season of the series. That scene featured a Starbucks cup on the table. This had to be fixed and added to streaming services as well.

The Hollywood Reporter, reports that co-showrunner Ryan Condal said before the release of House of the Dragon that the team was careful to stop this from happening again; however, I guess they were too busy looking out for Starbucks Cups, and not paying enough attention to green fingers.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter