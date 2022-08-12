Best Buy Top Deals discount wearables by up to 25 percent

Best Buy Canada’s updated Top Deals page currently has several PC peripherals, smart home gadgets, wearables and more on sale.

Check out some notable deals below:

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

Razer Viper 16000 DPI Gaming Mouse – Mercury: $49.99 (save $20)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – White: $179.99 (save $20)

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (save $70)

Razer Battle Gaming Bundle with Mouse, Headset & Mouse Mat: $99.99 (save $30)

Elgato 17-inch WiFi LED Ring Light (10LAC9901): $194.99 (save $75)

McAfee Total Protection (PC/Mac) – 1 User – 1 Year – Digital Download: $19.99 (save $60)

ESET NOD32 Antivirus (PC) – 1 Device – 1 Year: $9.99 (save $30)

D-Link Wireless Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera – White: $99.99 (save $20)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite: $12.99 (save $7)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Motion Sensor: $34.99 (save $5)

Garmin vivofit 4 Fitness Tracker – Large – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

Garmin vivofit jr 3 Kids Activity Tracker – Digi Camo: $89.99 (save $30)

Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

Miele Classic C1 Hardfloor Canister Vacuum – Tech Blue: $399.99 (save $150)

Samsung 45W Fast Charging Wall Charger with USB-C Cable – Black: $32.99 (save $32)

Mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad – Black: $44.99 (save $15)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $29.99 (save $10)

LaCie Rugged 2TB USB-C Portable External Hard Drive for PC/Mac (STFR2000800) – Orange: $129.99 (save $10)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (50C350KC) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $479.99 (save $150)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J): $2,199.99 (save $300)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1,549.99 (save $850)

Canon PIXMA G3260 MegaTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $269.99 (save $60)

LG 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (24MP44B-B) – Black: $169.99 (save $10)

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $199.99 (save $150)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $140)

ASUS CX1 14-inch Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/8GB RAM/Chrome OS): $229.99 (save $100)

Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $599.95 (save $150)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $209.99 (save $89)

ASUS Wireless RT-AX88U AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX88U): $249.99 (save $150)

Dyson Tower Fan (AM07) – White/Silver: $349.99 (save $100)

Find all Best Buy Top Deals here. Offers end on August 18th.

Image credit: Best Buy