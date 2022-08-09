WhatsApp to roll out three privacy-focused features, two coming this month

WhatsApp is introducing three new privacy-focused features, as recently shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, with the overarching goal to make WhatsApp messages “as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

The first out of the three is the “online presence control” feature. The feature allows WhatsApp users to send messages while appearing to be offline from certain users, while selected users would be able to see their online status. The feature will roll out to all WhatsApp users sometime this month and will be available on both, WhatsApp Web and the mobile app.

Next up is a feature that will prevent other users from screenshotting your “View Once” messages. Similar to Snapchat, WhatsApp introduced disappearing media on the platform about a year ago, and up until now, there was no way to know if the person you sent the message to saved it or not. With the update, users you send disappearing messages to won’t be able to screenshot it. The feature is still in the testing phase, with no scheduled release date.

Last but not least, WhatsApp will allow you to leave groups that you’re a part of silently, without sending out a group-wide notification that lets everyone know that you’ve left. Admins, however, will still get notified about you leaving. This change will also roll out sometime this month for both Mobile and WhatsApp Web users.

Your privacy deserves more protection. That's why we're excited to announce three 🆕 layers of security to wrap your messages in. Learn what they do 👇 pic.twitter.com/AmV0YoZcC8 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 9, 2022

Image credit: @WhatsApp

Source: @WhatsApp