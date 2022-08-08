Get Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G for $10/mo for 24 months at Vidéotron

Vidéotron is currently offering a solid deal on Samsung’s recently released Galaxy A53 5G for Quebec-based customers.

The device is available for a one-time payment of $588 or for 24 monthly payments of $10 each, bringing the phone cost down to $240. The smartphone is only available in the ‘Black’ colourway and with 128GB of storage.

The A53 can then be paired with Vidéotron’s plans, including its 20GB/$50 plan, $40GB/$60 plan, 50GB/$75 plan or a different plan that you can find here.

The A53 is Samsung’s new mid-range device with a 6.5-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a quad camera setup. It features a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. On the front, the device features a punch-hole setup with a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 wide-angle camera.

“Overall, the A53 is a stellar mid-range option. It features a decent camera, good battery, a premium-like design and a reasonable even price tag,” said MobileSyrup staff reporter Dean Daley in his review of the mid-range device.

Click here to go to the device listing on Vidéotron’s website.

Source: Vidéotron Via: RedFlagDeals