Chatr’s flash sale adds 2GB of bonus data to plans for 12 months

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr Mobile is offering 2GB of bonus data for new activations on almost all of its talk, text and data plans.

The bonus data is part of Chatr’s flash sale and is available to claim until Monday, August 1st. New activation under the following plans will receive a bonus of 2GB data per month for the next 12 months:

$70/mo 20GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$60/mo 15GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$50/mo 10GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$40/mo 4.5 with Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

$35/mo 2.5GB with Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

All of the above-mentioned plans also offer an additional 500MB of data per month if auto-pay is enabled. It’s worth noting that the flash sale offer doesn’t apply to the $25/mo 500MB talk, text, and data plan or the $15/mo talk and text plan.

Check out all eligible plans here.

Source: Chatr Mobile