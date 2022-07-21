Minecraft developer says NFTs don’t align with its values

As several video game developers and publishers dive into the wild world of NFTs and the blockchain, the studio behind Minecraft has made it very clear it has no interest in the technology.

Mojang Studios made the statement following a request from community members regarding “clarification and transparency” on where the developer stands on the issue.

“While we are in the process of updating our Minecraft Usage Guidelines to offer more precise guidance on new technologies, we wanted to take the opportunity to share our view that integrations of NFTs with Minecraft are generally not something we will support or allow,” writes Mojang.

The developer goes on to say that it wants Minecraft to be a place “where everyone has access to the same content” and that they believe “NFTs can create models of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our Guidelines and the spirit of Minecraft.”

Mojang released this update following the launch of play-to-earn NFT servers by some players of the popular block-building game.

Source: Mojang