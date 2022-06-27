GMC to add new ‘Extract Mode’ to raise the Hummer EV 6-inches above normal ride height

GMC’s Hummer EV hasn’t even officially landed in Canada, and its availability in the United States is sparse. The EV is slated to arrive in Canada in December 2022, but that isn’t stopping GMC from adding new features to the electric pickup truck.

Over the next few weeks, GMC will be adding a new “Extract Mode” to all First Edition models of the vehicle. “Extract Mode allows you to raise your vehicle nearly 6-inches above normal ride height using the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension system,” reads GMC’s quick start guide about the feature. “This is designed to help you clear obstacles when off-roading.”

The feature comes as part of an OTA (Over-The-Air) update that will roll out over the coming weeks and will allow the pickup truck to be raised as high as 15.9-inches off the ground.

According to GMC, users should drive at low speeds when using the feature, and “frequent use of the air suspension system may result in the system requiring a cooling period before continuation.”

Source: GMC