Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 confirmed by screen protector application tutorial

A third-party accessory company has confirmed Fitbit has two new smartwatches on the way — the Sense 2 and Versa 4.

A YouTube tutorial video posted by accessory company Wasserstein shows how to apply its new screen protector to the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2. However, the video doesn’t actually show either device.

9to5Google reports that previous leaks indicated Fitbit’s new smartwatches would have a subtle design change to the button (that really isn’t a button), and that was about it. The change to the button would be to make it protrude from the body as opposed to the indented button style on the original Sense and the Versa 3.

With that in mind, the Wasserstein video shows what appears to be a Sense smartwatch for the screen protector application tutorial. This reaffirms that the new smartwatches won’t feature a significant change to their design, with accessories designed for the new watches also working with past models.

9to5 also previously reported that the new Sense 2 and Versa 4 would continue to run Fitbit OS instead of Wear OS 3, despite the company being acquired by Google.

The Wasserstein screen protector isn’t yet available for purchase at retail locations.

Source: Wasserstein (YouTube) Via: 9to5Google