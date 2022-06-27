Amazon Canada discounts Samsung Galaxy S22 by $219, select flash drives by 50 percent

If you’re looking for a great deal on a smartphone or extra storage, Amazon Canada has some stellar savings for you today. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line-up is discounted by up to $219, while one of its flash drives has been slashed by 50 percent. Check out the deals below.
- Samsung BAR Plus 64GB – 200MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $14.99 (save 50%)
- Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink Series for $219.99 (save 25%)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD – MU-PC2T0R/AM for $289.99 (save 15%)
- EVO Select 128GB Memory Card for $19.99 (save 29%)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB, 6GB) 6.5 inch for $699.99 (save $250)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Green 256GB – 6.6″ for $1,279.99 (Save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Black 128GB – 6.6″ for $1,209.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G White 256GB – 6.6″ for $1,279 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Green 128GB – 6.1″ for $974.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Pink Gold 128GB for $974.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Pink Gold 256GB for $1,279.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Green 256GB for $1,044.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Pink Gold 128GB for $1,209.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G White 128GB – 6.6″ for $1,209.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G White 128GB for $974.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Green 128GB – 6.6″ for $1,209.99 (save $190)
Source: Amazon Canada