GE Appliance’s new washer features Alexa support

Appliances around us are getting smarter by the day, and GE Appliances’ Profile Top Load 900 series washing machine is a testament to it.

The company’s new washer can answer your questions, tell you a joke, play music for you and much more thanks to Amazon Alexa voice assistant support, as shared by The Verge.

According to the company, it’s responding to consumer demand for a “more personalized and smarter experience” by delivering the first washing machine with built-in Alexa support.

Our GE Profile brand has officially launched the first-ever washer with built-in @alexa99. This sleek new lineup will provide a smarter, more personalized experience that’s sure to have have you dancing to your favorite song! #HeyAlexa #innovation https://t.co/DkkxN8l6ia — GE Appliances, a Haier co. (@GEAppliancesCo) June 15, 2022

The washer includes a speaker and microphone so you can communicate with the virtual assistant. Further, the 900 series includes a washer and a dryer, though, only the washer features Alexa support. The dryer, however, communicates with the washer and decides what settings to dry the clothes on. “With thousands of utterance combinations Alexa can recognize, customers can ask Alexa to name specific fabrics such as blankets, cashmere, jeans, or even gym clothes,” reads GE’s blog post about the new machine.

“They can also ask Alexa to identify types of stains like “chocolate bar,” “deodorant,” or “pinot noir,” and the machine will adjust automatically to provide a wash tailored to the request.”

The washer also features a smart dispense technology that can hold onto a regular 16 litre/50-ounce bottle of detergent and dispense it automatically depending on the load.

“When connected to home Wi-Fi through the free SmartHQ app, customers can receive alerts, manage their laundry loads remotely, and receive software updates that allow the technology to get better over time,” reads the company’s release.

The washing machine is available in the U.S. for between $1,299 and $1,549 ($1,684 CAD to $2,009 CAD) depending on front or top load configurations, and it doesn’t seem to be listed on the company’s Canadian web store yet.

Learn more about the laundry series with Alexa support here.

Image credit: GE Appliances

Source: GE Appliances, Via: TheVerge