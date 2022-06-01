Qatar hosts first metaverse FIFA tournament in the Middle East

Qatar has become the first country in the Middle East to host a FIFA metaverse tournament amid the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.

The tournament saw the World’s best FIFA players compete in the EA Sports FIFA 22 Champions Cup powered by Ooredoo Nation at Aspire Ladies Sports Hall in Doha, Qatar between May 25th – 28th, according to Cryptoslate.

The tournament held up to 16 players, with 12 of them being top EA Sports 22 FIFA players, each with the opportunity to win up to $50,000 USD (approximately $63,218 CAD) out of the prize pool. In the pool, the winner received $25,000, second place won $15,000 and third/fourth place received $5000 each. The winner of the tournament was Mosaad Aldossary (aka ‘MsDossary’) of Saudi Arabia.

After a great journey, and super exciting games we finally have our winner! Congratulations to @Msdossary7

Most importantly, viewers were able to receive free NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that allowed players to purchase merchandise, meet players and influencers, or keep them for other investments.

Image credit: Ooredoo Nation

Source: Cryptoslate, Ooredoo Nation

