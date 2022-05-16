iOS and iPadOS 15.5 drop with new Podcasts and automation fixes

The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating systems, iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 are now available.

The updates are relatively minor compared to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, which included the ability to unlock your iPhone/iPad with a face mask on.

However, there are still several new features, including the Podcasts app feature and home automation fixes:

“iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

– Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

– Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222“

It’s important to note that the Apple Cash feature that allows users to send and request money from their Apple card is not available in Canada, given the tech giant’s credit card still hasn’t been launched here.

To download the update, head to ‘General,’ ‘Settings,’ ‘Software Update,’ and ‘Download and Install.’

Along with iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, Apple also dropped macOS Monterey 12.4, bringing Universal Control out of beta, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 and HomePod software 15.5. All of these updates seem to be tied to stability and bug fixes.