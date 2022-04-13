Rogers confirms its increasing the cost of some wireless plans

Rogers is hiking the cost of wireless services by $5 for some customers.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to MobileSyrup.

First reported by iPhone in Canada, customers are notified on their monthly statements if they’re impacted by the change. The price hike will help deliver “wireless experiences that make more possible” according to a customer statement posted by iPhone in Canada.

MobileSyrup has been told only “off-contract” customers who use select legacy plans will be notified of the change.

Are you a Rogers customer seeing a price hike? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Via: iPhoneinCanada