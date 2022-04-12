Bugsnax and The Isle of Bigsnax update coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 28

Indie cult darling Bugsnax is making the leap from being a PlayStation exclusive to multiple platforms, including Xbox Game Pass.

On April 28th, the bizarre adventure game is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

The Isle of BIGsnax update launches April 28th FREE for all Bugsnax players! And that's not all…the newly updated Bugsnax is coming to Xbox One + Series X|S + PC Game Pass, Nintendo Switch eShop, and Steam the same day! pic.twitter.com/rnH6REwWG7 — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) April 12, 2022

Bugsnax first launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and macOS in the fall of 2020. The game quickly built a fanbase not only for its catchy soundtrack but also surrounding its world of kinda-bug and kinda-snack creatures.

Players take on the role of a journalist arriving on Snaktooth Island, looking for lost explorer Elizabert. Along the way, you’ll discover the strange Bugsnax and a group of settlers on the island. In many ways, the game functions similarly to Pokemon Snap, where players interact and research the Bugsnax in different ways. It blends humour and mystery throughout a bite-sized 10-hour narrative.

Although it was a PlayStation console exclusive, Bugsnax is finally being ported to Xbox and Switch. More than a year later, the game is accessible to a brand new audience. As confirmed by the Xbox Wire, the game will be playable via Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Young Horses has also been developing a new free content update for the game. Launching day and date on April 28th, The Isle of Bigsnax update brings roughly three hours of new content to the table. Players will discover new mysteries. “Find even more to do on the main island of the original game,” says the developer.

Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell are all confirmed to be reprising their roles for the new story content.

On top of its arrival on Xbox platforms and Xbox Game Pass, Bugsnax will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam for $24.99 USD (roughly $31.51 CAD).

Image credit: Young Horses