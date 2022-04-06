OpenAI’s new DALL-E 2 system creates realistic images from descriptions

Artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has announced its brand new system focused on the creation of images and art using AI. DALL-E 2 is said to be able to create original pieces through the use of text descriptions.

OpenAI published a video detailing how the DALL-E 2 system functions. By reading and recognizing text, DALL-E 2 can combine “concepts, attributes, and styles” to create new works of art.

On the company’s website, OpenAI shared an example of an astronaut riding a horse in a photorealistic style. DALL-E 2 then rendered a photo of just that. Though, when toggling through the variations of styles and settings, you can get a sense of how different the images can be.

Our newest system DALL·E 2 can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. See it here: https://t.co/Kmjko82YO5 pic.twitter.com/QEh9kWUE8A — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 6, 2022

Another fascinating example shows the AI altering existing images. Once again, using text and captions, the system is able to add or remove elements from a photo. It can even go as far as altering shadows, reflections and textures.

OpenAI claims that the system has closed the gap between images and text. Using a process dubbed diffusion, DALLE-2 “starts with a pattern of random dots and gradually alters that pattern towards an image when it recognizes specific aspects of that image.”

As one may tell, DALL-E 2 is the new iteration of the DALL-E system OpenAI created in early 2021. While working off the same fundamentals, DALL-E 2 can generate and render images with four times the resolution. OpenAI has monitored DALL-E’s capabilities to prevent it from creating hateful images and other misuses.

Through the use of DALL-E 2, OpenAI hopes creators find new ways to express themselves.

For professional artists, creators, researchers, and developers, OpenAI have a waitlist in order to gain access to DALL-E 2. Those interested can sign up here.

Image credit: OpenAI

Source: OpenAI