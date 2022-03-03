Telus rolls out first phase of next-generation 911 service in B.C. and Alberta

Telus is rolling out next-generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) in British Columbia and Alberta.

NG9-1-1 enhances technological possibilities by sharing more precise location data, video, photos, and other information with first responders.

“In an emergency, every second counts, and information is critical. Bringing this next-generation technology to the people of Alberta and B.C. will save lives, and that is something that we at Telus are very proud to support,” Jerome Birot, vice president of voice and services development opportunities, said in a statement.

Telecom companies will implement the next generation in phases.

For now, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has directed all phone and cell service companies to update their networks, so they’re ready to provide services associated with NG9-1-1.

The CRTC will set a later date to implement text messaging services for NG9-1-1 calls.

Telus also says it’s working on creating a state-of-the-art IP-based NG9-1-1 network. The company notes the additional traffic of document and video sharing will be “strategically and cautiously loaded” onto the network when completed.

“Of the more than 5.5 million calls received to Telus’ 9-1-1 selective routers in 2020, not a single call was dropped, and we knew we could take this network leadership to new heights with NG9-1-1 and provide enhanced service to the citizens of Alberta and B.C.,” Birot said.

Source: Telus