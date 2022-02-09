Here’s everything that was revealed during February 2022’s Nintendo Direct

Right on schedule, Nintendo held its first early 2022 Direct to set the stage for the rest of the year.

As usual, the presentation was packed with a bunch of different announcements. See below for the full chronological list:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — new ‘Musou’ style action game releasing June 24th, 2022

No Man’s Sky — port coming summer 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League — new soccer game releasing June 10th, 2022

Splatoon 3 co-op mode, Salmon Run Next Wave trailer shown — full game releasing summer 2022

Front Mission 1st — remake coming TBA

Disney Speedstorm — free-to-play racer releasing this summer

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — a port coming April 20th, 2022

Chrono Cross remaster called ‘The Radical Dreamers Edition — releasing April 7th, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — new trailer, game releases March 25th, 2022

MLB The Show 22 — new trailer for the Switch version featuring Shohei Ohtani, game releases April 5th, 2022

Klonoa Fantasy Reverie Series — ports releasing July 8th, 2022

Portal Companion Collection — ports coming TBA 2022

Live a Live — a remake coming July 22nd, 2022

Nintendo Switch Sports — new sports game releasing April 29th

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival — new rhythm game releasing TBA 2022

Triangle Strategy — new free demo, game releases March 4th, 2022

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC — Canadian-made game coming to Switch alongside other platforms on June 30th, 2022

Metroid Dread free updates — ‘Dread’ and ‘Rookie’ modes coming February 9th, 2022, ‘Boss Rush’ in April 2022

Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings — Nintendo Switch Online ports releasing February 9th, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC — 48 classic tracks remastered, will release by 2023, first wave coming March 18th, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — new RPG coming September 2022

That’s a quick breakdown of everything shown off, but you can view the full 40-minute Direct stream here.

Image credit: Nintendo