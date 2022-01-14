Netflix raises prices to $21 per month for 4K subscription tier

Netflix has increased the cost of its service across Canada for viewers who want HD and 4K content — which likely includes most of the streaming platform’s subscribers.

The basic plan still costs $10 per month, but this tier seems to exist more for low price tag advertising purposes than a legitimate buying option since it only allows for one user at a time and doesn’t support high-definition content.

The standard plan now costs $16.50 per month, $1.50 more than it previously cost at $15 per month. This option includes HD content and allows users to watch content on two screens at once.

The Premium plan tier, which includes 4K streaming and allows four screens to be used concurrently, has jumped from $19 to $21.

Netflix says that its members will be notified via email 30-days before the price jump affects them. New subscribers will be subject to the new plan pricing. The last time Netflix raised its prices was in October of 2020.

Source: Netflix