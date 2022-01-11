Apple’s AirPods Max available for an all time low on Amazon

If you’re looking to add Apple’s AirPods Max to your arsenal of headphones, now might be the perfect chance.

Amazon Canada has Apple’s AirPods Max on sale for $620.52, down from their regular $779 price. This is a discount of $158.48 or about 20 percent. While not the most significant price drop ever, this is a decent offer, and the cheapest the AirPods Max has ever been listed. Prior to today, the lowest the headphones have been listed was for $661.45.

It’s worth noting that Amazon only has the ‘Silver’ variant on discount, but that shouldn’t be an issue considering that its a staple Apple colour that goes well with everything.

Learn more about the AirPods Max in Patrick O’Rourke’s review, where he gave the headphones a 7.5 rating. Purchase the AirPods Max from Amazon for $620.52 here.

Source: Amazon