Huawei Canada launches MateView GT and MateView in Canada

Huawei Canada has announced the launch of the Huawei MateView series of devices. These include the MateView and MateView GT, which offer cutting-edge display technology.

Alongside the launch of the MateView GT, you can grab a free Wireless Mouse GT and a Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT from January 5th to January 19th.

In Canada, the Huawei MateView GT costs $748.99 and the other model retails at $898.99 CAD.

I’ve been using the MateView GT for the past couple of weeks (review coming soon) and it’s pretty stellar. The monitor sports a 34-inch 165Hz refresh rate display with a curved 21:9 aspect ratio and a pixel resolution of 3440 x 1440.

There’s also a cool RGB light bar integrated into a Soundbar that changes colours offers a variety of different lighting modes. Speaking of the SoundBar, it sports 2.0 stereo sound for an immersive experience when gaming or watching content.

The GT also sports two HDMI 2.0 display ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, USB Type-C charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the other hand, the MateView sports a regular 3:2 ratio with a 28.2-inch display and a 60Hz 3840 x 2560 pixel resolution. It features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one DisplayPort and one 3.5mm audio jack.

Source: Huawei