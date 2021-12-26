Be the first to grab these home-theatre Boxing Day deals at Best Buy

Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale is now live, and we’ve compiled the best home-theatre deals from the massive site-wide event to help you get the jump on the best discounts.

Check out all of the deals below, or view the full Boxing Day sale on Best Buy’s site.

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $399.99 (save $50)

JBL Bar 820-W 9.1 Ch Atmos 4K Dolby Vision Sound Bar w/ Wireless 10-inch Subwoofer and Surround Speakers for $1,249.99 (save $250)

Onkyo TX-RZ840 9.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver for $1,299.99 (save $600)

Onkyo TX-NR696 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver for $799.99 (save $300)

Polk Audio True Surround III 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $649.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-A650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-Q900A 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $999.99 (save $700)

Sony 4K UHD Blu-ray Player for $199.99 (save $100)

LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199.99 (save $100)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)

LG SP8YA 440-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Bar Deep Bass 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $150)

Elgato Stream Deck MK2 for $179.99 (save $20)

Sony 3D 4K UHD Wi-Fi Blu-ray Player for $249.99 (save $150)

Good luck with your Boxing Day shopping!

Photo source: Best Buy

