Staples reveals some items from its upcoming Boxing Day sale

Staples Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Boxing Day offers that start in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET/9pm PT.

Check out some of the deals from the upcoming sale below:

ACER A315 15.6-inch Notebook — Save $150 and receive a free 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, a free Logitech Mouse and a free upgrade to Windows 11

ASUS X515JA-SS51-CB 15.6-inch FHD Laptop — Save $100

HP Slim Desktop Computer — Save $150

Cricut Joy Machine — $30 off Cricut Joy Machine and receive a free Joy Starter Tool Set with purchase, plus get 40 percent off select Cricut accessories and tools

HP 23.8-inch FHD IPS Monitor — Save $40

Apple MacBook Air — Save $100 on various models

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 — Save $50

Anda Seat Spirit King Series Ergonomic High Back E-Sports Chair — Save $70

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Task Chair — Save $80

Sully Bay St. 3 Drawer Desk — Save 50 percent (available online only)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 26th at 8am local time and online on December 25th at 12am ET.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Staples