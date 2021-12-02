Samsung to open new office in Regina

Samsung Electronics Canada is continuing to grow its relationship with Saskatchewan-based information and communications technology provider SaskTel by opening a new regional office to bring 5G networks to the province.

The office will be based in downtown Regina. Samsung is providing hardware, software, and expertise to deploy SaskTel’s 5G network across the province.

“The opening of a Samsung office in Regina underscores our commitment to ensuring a successful, end-to-end 5G network deployment for SaskTel, and enabling the foundation for next-generation innovations,” Jeff Jo, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada, said in a press release. “We look forward to building on Samsung’s strong networks presence in Canada and around the world, and to delivering the unparalleled levels of performance and efficiency offered by 5G.”

SaskTel will start by providing the network on a “limited basis” by the end of this year and offer wider deployment next year in Regina and Saskatoon. This will bring faster data speeds, reliability, and capacity. It will help with remote work, virtual health care, and applications for the industries of agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

“Collaborating with Samsung for 5G and having them now situated close to our head office in Regina will give us the chance to explore more opportunities that will benefit Saskatchewan people and the economy,” Doug Burnett, president and CEO of SaskTel, said in a statement.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Samsung Canada