Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [December 2 – December 8]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Unlimited Share 100 plan is $15/mo. cheaper, Unlimited 40 and 60 are $10/mo cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get 25GB for only $65/month on Canada’s best network.
- Get unlimited data with no overage fees, parental controls and one bill for your family all for just $45/month.
- Save $100 when you buy online.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/month.
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $55/month.
- Get $200 off Fossil Smartwatches
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free
- Save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bell SmartPay.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network6 and get a credit of $200 per line.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $50 on your order when you shop online.
- Save 30% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with purchase of select phones.
- Get a $50 bill credit when you buy any phone online or bring your own phone
- Popular accessories on sale
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Promo on Unlimited Share plans. Save $15 for every family member on your account when you have two or more lines.
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data, and $55 Promo plan with 20 GB of non-shareable data. (QC) For new activations only.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade-in your old device and save
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
New deals:
- Get the chance to instantly win 1 of 50 Air Canada eGift Cards of $500! Only on the Fido app.
- Various smartphones on cyber deals
- Apple iPad 7 for $0 down.
- Accessories you want for $0 down
- Save $100 online
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB + AirPods (2nd generation) online for $0 down and just pay $29.99/mo. over 24 months.
- Get a $150 bill credit when you activate or upgrade your phone online with iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
New deals:
- Get $200 in welcome credit with an All-Inclusive plan or $100 with a 4 GB, 10 GB or 20 GB Plan.
- $200 credit with any Helix TV subscription
- $100 credit with any Helix internet subscription
Ongoing deals:
- The best Wi-Fi technology with Helix internet is available from $50/mo
- Get an extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- For a limited time, Vrai is offered for 12 months when you add it to your mobile plan
- Get a discount & save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four.
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with a Basic 4GB, 10GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Save $46/mo. on the TV light and 100 internet plan
- Shop latest iPhones and get electrifying discounts
- Save $24/mo. on the unlimited 100 internet
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Get $100 off the accessories you really want.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone – XR, XS and XS Max
Ongoing deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Add a family member to your Rogers Infinite plan starting at $55/mo. after a $15/mo discount
- Get iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC)
- Save $200 per line for your small business
- Get $200 Google Play credits with Samsung Z series
- Get iPhone 12 mini + AirPods (2nd generation) bundle for only $22.07/mo for 24 months with financing and select plans with Upfront Edge
- Trade-in your iPhone 11 and get the iPhone 13 for just $5/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- shop online and save up to $200
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data
- Purchase an eligible device with Pro-On-the-Go and get the Google Nest Hub (1st gen) for a special price of $60
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25 GB (was 15 GB) + 6 months of Apple Music for $65/mo. MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Promo on $85 Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans except for $85/mo. plan, which is $10/mo. off in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Promo on Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ & Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months for $95/mo. (main regions)
- Get iPhone 12 mini 64GB for only $7/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and add a free tablet plan for 24 months – with tablets like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Promo on $90 Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (main regions)
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Get a limited time offer on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $90/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Can-US is 60GB for $100/mo (main regions)
- Save up to $450 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $85/mo; the Can-US version is $90/mo. (main regions)
- For a limited time, enjoy a $200 Google Play Promotional Balance when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- From December 1 to 12, visit TELUS Instagram page every day for a chance to help us give back to communities in need and win awesome prizes
- Save up to $280 on Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bring-It-Back
- Double your data for an extra $5 per month
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save 50% on a Google Nest Mini.
Ongoing deals:
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and get 20GB for $50
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $75/mo; the Can-US version is $80 (MB/SK/QC)
- Get a Samsung Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month on a two year plan
- Save $130 on Powerbeats Pro for a limited time
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection
- Bonus Lenovo Chromebook with motorola one 5G ace
- Get Amazon Echo Show for $0
- Get an Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $49 per month
- Get 10GB of data for as low as $50 with a family of four.
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
Ongoing deas:
- Get a $30 bill credit on any Certified Pre-Owned Phone
- Get 50% off your SIM card when you purchase online today.
- Switch to public mobile & get one month of free service on any plan and 2GB of monthly bonus data for free when you activate on plans $35/mo+ by Dec 1st
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed 2.5 GB +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Ongoing deals:
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text Plan (Get one month’s fee in credit with new activations on all plans for a limited time)
- Get 2GB bonus data per month for six months.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
New deals:
- Shop online and save $50
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get iPhone 13 mini with value-packed plans plus Member Benefits
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, and S20 Fe 5G
Ongoing deals:
- Hook up with unlimited internet and mobility and get a $100 visa prepaid card.
- Limited time offer – 12GB for $50/month & 20GB for $55/month
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get a TCL 20 Pro with member benefits
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30, $40, $45, $55 and $75 Prepaid plans
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
New deals:
- Samsung Galaxy A12 is available for $45/mo. and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $62/mo.
- Moto One 5G Ace and iPhone SE are available for $45/mo.
- $5/mo. digital discount on Bring your own phone plans
Ongoing deals:
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 3GB bonus with a $35 plan, 8GB bonus with the $40 plan
- 20 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Purchase select Samsung Galaxy devices until December 9th and save on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, or Galaxy Buds 2.
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 10 GB bonus with a $70 plan, a 20 GB bonus with an $80 plan and 20 GB bonus on Canada/US $80 plan.
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus data on the $60 and $75/mo plan
- Get freedom home internet for $60/mo.
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for $19/mo.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 20 GB bonus data on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
New deals:
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
Ongoing deals:
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- Sign up for maxTV Stream and get your first media box for only $49! Add a second box for $99
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Get great deals on wireless devices and accessories.
- Skip the activation and service fees on eligible online device purchases
- Save big on wireless, internet, and TV.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
New deals:
- Save $10/month on Rollover and Big Data plans when you BYOD.
- $100 accessory credit.
Ongoing deals:
- Get your first three months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
- Get Crave on us for two months when you add TV to your bundle
- Save $5/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
New deals:
- Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend from Nov 19 – Dec 3, and you’ll each receive a $100 referral bonus.
- You will each receive a $100 referral bonus on their two-month anniversary with Fizz
Ongoing deals:
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Visual voicemail now offered at Fizz.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Ongoing deals:
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- Get 5% of the value of every Top-Up in PC Optimum points
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months new activations only.
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $100 top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
New deals:
- Enter for a chance to win one of twenty $1,000 prepaid credit cards.
Ongoing deals:
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Refer-A-Friend to Lucky Mobile and you can each get a $50 credit
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- For a limited time, get 50% off your SIM card when you buy it online
- Get one month of service free plus 2 GB/mo. of bonus data for 6 months on select plans
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC