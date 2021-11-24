Best Buy drops $560 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung’s top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is on sale at Best Buy for the rock bottom price of $589 CAD.

It’s important to note that this tablet is part of an open box sale, so it might have been a device that was bought and returned in the past.

If you want to hear my take on the tablet, you can read my full review here. I’ll also mention that while the tablet wasn’t for me, there are some people in the comments that seemed to really like it.

You can buy the tablet from Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.