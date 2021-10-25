Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly launch in green colour variant

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly come in green, according to a new leak from GalaxyClub.
The rumoured smartphone will also be available in a ‘Dark Red’ colour along with the standard ‘Black’ and ‘White’ models.
Additionally, LetsGoDigital, in partnership with Techizo Concept, created a series of 3D renders to match this new darker green colour variant. It’s also possible that the S22 and S22+ will release in green.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also expected in green colorhttps://t.co/8j5fkDhLim
3D model created by @TechnizoConcept (Parvez Khan)#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS22Ultra #GalaxyS22Ultra #SamsungS22Ultra #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/hZIlAv6NoN
— LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) October 25, 2021
However, the publication suggests that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ might feature a different shade of green.
Samsung is expected to officially reveal the Galaxy S22 in February 2022. The flagship device is rumoured to sport a 200-megapixel primary shooter, an S-Pen branded stylus, an under-display camera and more.
Image Credit: LetsGoDigital/TechizoConcept
Source: GalaxyClub, LetsGoDigital