Asus releases Android 12 update schedule that includes the ROG Phone 5

Asus has released its Android 12 update schedule.

The Taiwanese technology company has confirmed that Android 12 is coming to its Zenfone 7, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip, ROG Phone 3, and ROG Phone 5 and 5s. It’s worth noting that only the ROG Phone 3, ROG Phone 5 and the Asus Zenfone 8 are available in Canada (the Zenfone 8/ROG Phone 5 haven’t released here yet).

The ZenFone 8 will get the Android 12 in December, the ROG Phone 5 in Q1 in 2022 and the ROG Phone 3 in the first half of 2022, which could mean anywhere from January to June.

Asus says that its Android 12 update will include battery and performance management features, as well as ZenUI-functionalities like easier navigation, streamlined control panels, increased visibility and customization updates.

Image credit: Asus

Via: XDA Developers