Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ renders show off slightly tweaked design

On the heels of the Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks this week, new renders of the rumoured Galaxy S22 and S22+ have also turned up online.

These new renders come courtesy of OnLeaks (Twitter) in collaboration with Zouton and 91Mobile. Overall, it looks like the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will remain mostly unchanged from the S21 and S21+, if the renders are accurate.

That means the same vertical camera module returns along with a centred hole-punch display. The only small change I can see is that the devices look flatter than the S21 series, although that could just be the renders.

Along with the renders, OnLeaks detailed the dimensions of the rumoured phones. The Galaxy S22 will reportedly measure 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, making it slightly smaller than the S21 at 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm. Other rumours have suggested the S22 will have a 6.06-inch screen, also smaller than the S21’s 6.2-inch display.

As for the S22+, it reportedly will measure in at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm. Again, that’s smaller than the S21+ with its 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm dimensions. The S21+ had a 6.7-screen, but it’s not clear what size the S22+ display will be.

These renders certainly look nice, but we probably won’t know how accurate they are until 2022. Samsung usually unveils the latest Galaxy phones in the first few months of the year — the S21 series launched in January 2021. If Samsung sticks to the same schedule, we could see the S22 line in just a few months.

Source: OnLeaks, Zouton, 91Mobiles Via: 9to5Google