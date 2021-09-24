Quebec, New Brunswick: PlayStation 5 bundles to be available at Tanguay at 2 pm EST

Tanguay, a Quebec-based website, has announced via its Facebook page that it’ll have PlayStation 5 bundles available in a “very limited quantity” today, September 24th, at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Quebec only – Tanguay will have PlayStation 5 bundles today at 2pm EST pic.twitter.com/k8pQbbUMxu — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) September 24, 2021

While there is no mention of what PS5 bundle will be on sale, the photo suggests it’ll be a Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War bundle with two DualSense controllers.

It’s also worth noting that this offer is available to Quebec and New Brunswick residents only, as Tanguay only delivers in those two provinces.

Source: Tanguay Via: @Lbabinz