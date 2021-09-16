Uber Canada is giving out discounted rides on election day

Uber Canada is offering Canadians discounted rides to and from the polling station on election day.

Using the code “VOTE2021”, folks can get up to 50 percent off — to a maximum of $5 per ride — on any two Uber rides taken on September 20th, 2021.

Ideally, the two discounted rides should be transporting you to and from your assigned polling station.

According to the fine print, the offer is available specifically between 7:30am ET and 10pm ET.

In its press release, Uber also shouts out Elections Canada for their efforts organizing the country’s upcoming 44th federal election.

In April 2021, Uber Canada paired up with the government — specifically Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada — to display information and resources about COVID-19 vaccines on the ridesharing app.

Speaking of the election, one of the Conservative Party of Canada’s campaign promises is to introduce a new tax-free Employee Savings Account that gig economy companies — like Uber, for example — must contribute to, in order to provide more financial security for its precariously employed workers.

Source: Uber Canada