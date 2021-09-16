Quebec video game industry comes together for conference benefiting charity

Several Quebec-based video game developers have teamed up to host a new conference that will raise money for charity.

Put together by the grassroots group Techaide, the ‘GGAide’ conference will be a one-day virtual event taking place on September 30th about “the future of gaming.”

Programming highlights include the second edition of Next Lev’Elles, a women in gaming-focused event created by Gameloft Montreal, Ludia Games and Square Enix Montréal, keynote presentations hosted by Epic Games and Unity Montreal and panels with developers from the likes of Ubisoft, Bethesda and EA Motive.

In addition to Gameloft Montreal, Ludia and Square Enix Montreal, Eidos Montréal (another Square Enix-owned studio), Behaviour Interactive, Frima, La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec and Legion Labs are supporting GGAide.

Tickets will cost $50 and 100 percent of proceeds will go towards Centraide of Greater Montreal, a non-profit that fights against poverty and social exclusion. Red Barrels (Outlast) has pledged to match donations made before and during the event up to $7,000.

The full GGAide itinerary can be found here.

Source: Techaide