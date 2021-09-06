Amazon discounts Blink Outdoor wireless security cameras

Amazon Canada is running a promotion on its Blink outdoor wireless cameras.

The weather-resistant HD security camera is currently available for $89.99 instead of the regular $129.99 price tag, marking a $40 discount.

The Blink security cameras are highly power-efficient and can run up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included in-box).

With the Blink app’s HD live view and infrared night vision, you can see what’s going on at home no matter where you are. Further, the app also features two-way audio, allowing you to hear and reply to any sound picked up.

To get the cameras to work, you need to have a Blink Sync module to connect to the internet, and each package comes with one. The camera also comes with a wall mounting kit.

The camera works during the day or night and outside. It also works with Alexa to stream live video and enable and disable the camera with your voice.

Finally, the camera comes with Blink Sync Module 2 Local Storage, allowing you to back up motion clips and photos from up to 10 cameras and view them on your computer with no additional fees.

Amazon has multipacks of the Blink Outdoor Camera on sale too. Follow the links to learn more or to purchase the camera(s):

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon