Twitter website and apps down for some users this morning

Update 27/08/2021 at 11:08 am ET: It appears that the service has resumed for some users, while the issue persists for others, including us at MobileSyrup.

Having trouble accessing your Twitter feed this morning? You’re not alone.

Several users have reported issues with the platform’s iOS and Android apps along with the website too. According to DownDetector, Twitter has been experiencing issues since 8:45 am ET.

The majority of users report being unable to view their Twitter feed and are greeted with the spinning wheel of death, while some users are unable to log in at all.

DownDetector‘s Live Outage and Reported Problems Map shows the majorly hit areas to be Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in Canada and Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis and Detroit in the United States.

It’s worth noting that other connected services, such as TweetDeck are down too. As of 9:50 am ET, over 13,900 Twitter users have reported the outage. We’ll provide an update as further information becomes available or the problem is resolved.