Cogeco receives funding to bring high-speed internet to Laurentides region in Quebec

The federal government is investing $62.8 million to bring high-speed internet to the Laurentides region in Quebec.
The project is being funded under the Canada0 — Quebec Operation High Speed initiative and will bring connectivity to over 15,000 households in the region by September 2022.
Cogeco will receive $48.9 million to support the deployment of high-speed internet services to the targeted municipalities, which include Amherst, Arundel, Labelle, Lanier, Montcalm and more.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important,” said Will Amos, the parliamentary secretary to Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in a statement.
“With this historic announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in rural communities.”
Operation High Speed is a joint initiative of the governments of Canada and Quebec that aims to connect 150,000 households. The initiative is possible through agreements with large telecommunications companies.
The initiative will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent and aims to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September of next year.
