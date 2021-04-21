With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.Â
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you.Â You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Notable price changes:
- Add the Motorola One hyper 128gb
- Dropped pricing on Canada – U.S. shareable data plan : Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone-12 pro max 512gb, iPhone XR 128gb
- Dropped pricing on Canada Wide Basic plan: Apple iPhone 12 pro max 128gb
- Dropped pricing on Canada-Wide shareable data plan : Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128gb / 512gb, Apple iPhone 12 pro 256gb
- Dropped pricing on various plans: Motorola Edge Plus 256gb, Samsung Galaxy note20 ultra 512gb, Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb, Galaxy z flip 5g 256gb, Apple iPhone 11 128gb, iPhone 12 mini 256gb and TCL 10 pro 128gb
New deals:
- Bonus: Get $5/mo. on all Prepaid plans
On going deals:
- Get 20% off any Samsung smartwatch9 with Bell SmartPay and Save an additional $150 with the purchase of select Samsung phones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $90/mo. (MB/SK/QC region)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans(all regions)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
Notable price changes:
- 10 GB Plan Data Talk and Text Unlimited Canada-Wide calling now at $50 (was $55 – QC only)
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb
New deals:
- Get 3GB of Bonus data on $40 plan and 2GB of Bonus data on $50 plan (QC only)
- Special Earth Week : Doubling the trade-in credit up to $300 and lowered the prices on all Certified Pre-owned phones between April 15-27
On going deals:
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data with a Fido TikTok challenge
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- Update : $200 Bill Credit on LG Velvet 5G when you activate on $45+ Data Talk and Text plans (was $300)
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A51 64gb, Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb, iPhone SE 64gb, iPhone XR 64gb
On going deals:
- For a limited time, get a $100 welcome credit
- Get discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inculuse plans
Notable price changes:
- 10 GB Plan Tab Plus, Mid and Basic Unlimited Canada-Wide calling now at $50 (was $55 – QC only)
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy note20 128gb, Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb. (On tab plus plan)
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 128gb, Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb, and Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb (on tab basic, and tab mid plans)
- Add the LG V60 ThinQ 5g dual screen 128gb
New deals:
- BYOD : 1GB bonus data on $40 plan , 2GB bonus data on $50 plan (QC only)
- Update : $200 VISA gift card onLG K61 when you purchase online on the Tab (was $100)
On going deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Bonus Motorola Buds Charge with Motorola One 5G Ace
- Get a monthly $5 credit off Prepaid Canada Wide Plans
- Shop online and save the $45 connection fee
- Up to $100 bill credit on Tab plans
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41s when you purchase online on the Tab
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Update : $200 VISA gift card on the TCL 10 Pro available only with new customers online on the Tab (was $300)
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans â€“ both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Bonus 250 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $25 prepaid plan with PW Calling (or on $30 prepaid plan with CW Calling)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Notable price changes:
On going deals:
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- Limited time only $45 with 4GB non-shareable data individual data plan (QC)
- Promo on Talk text and data plan Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $25 (was $35)
- Get 2 lines for $57,50/mo per line for 30 GB of data
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Update : Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $110 (MB/SK/QC) â€“ was $125
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
- Talk & text plan now at $25 (was $35)
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy z flip 5g 256gb, LG k61 128gb and Google Pixel 4a 5g 128gb
New deals:
- Get bonus LG TONE Free earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen
- Get $10 off any Mobile Klinik repair if youâ€™re a TELUS customer
- Save $1,100 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- Promo plan : $65 Simple Share 8GB (QC)
On going deals:
- Get a Leather Pouch when you get the Motorola Razr
- Get a $5 monthly credit on $20 and $30 Talk &Text prepaid plans
- Get a $5 monthly credit on all Talk, text & data prepaid plans
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+Read legal footnote5 free when you buy Apple Watch
- Save up to 20% on Ecoâ€‘Friendly cases if you shop online
- Bonus Get a JBL TUNE 750BT wireless headphones with the TCL 10 Pro.
- Get moto buds with the motorola one 5G ace
- Save up to $215 with a Certified Preâ€‘owned phone
- $55 Non-share 15GB Promo plan (QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $70; the Can-US version is $90 (MB/SK/QC)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 â€“ $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on $35+ Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
On going deals:
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
On going deals:
- Get 5 extra Grand Prize entries on $40 or higher plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Notable price changes:
- 10 GB Plan Sweet-pay Unlimited Canada-Wide calling now at $60 (was $50 – SK & MB Only)
- Pay per Use DataPlan Sweet-pay Unlimited Canada-Wide calling now at $35 (was $25 – SK & MB Only)
- 10 GB Plan Sweet-pay Unlimited Canada-Wide calling now at $50 (was $55 – QC only)
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb and TC10 pro 128gb
New deals:
- Get 3GB bonus of Data on $40 plan and 2GB bonus of data on $50 plan (QC only)
- Get a $150 bonus trade-in credit when you trade in a device with a value of $50 or more
On going deals:
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan or 500MB on $28 prepaid plan with PPU
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $35+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $30 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- Update : $200 bill credit on TCL 10 Pro when you purchase phone online with Sweet Pay (was $300)
- $200 bill credit on LGK61 and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Province-wide plan)
- $5 credit for 6 months on $30 Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
Notable price changes:
- Get Free Samsung Wallet Cover Case and PureGear Screen Protector with the Galaxy A50 Lightly Loved Device
- Min Promo Freedom 6gb plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 256gb, Galaxy s21 ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb / 512gb
- Max Promo Big Gig Unlimited + talk 11gb plan: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb
- Max Freedom 2gb plan: Dropped pricing on LG Velvet 128gb
- Min Big Gig Unlimited 10gb plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 256gb, Galaxy s21 ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb / 512gb
- Min Freedom 5gb plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 256gb, Galaxy s21 ultra 5g 128gb / 256gb / 512gb
- Max Big Gig Unlimited 10gb plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy s20 Ultra 128gb, Galaxy S20 128gb / 512gb, Motorola Razr 128gb
- Max Freedom 5gb plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy s20 Ultra 128gb, Galaxy S20 128gb / 512gb, Motorola Razr 128gb
- Max Big Gig Unlimited + talk 10gb plan: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128gb, Galaxy S20 128gb / 512gb , Galaxy S21 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb
- Max Promo Freedom 3gb: Increased pricing on LG Velvet 128gb
- Increased pricing on Google Pixel 4a 128gb, Pixel 4a 5g 128gb, Pixel 5 128gb and Motorola Razr 128gb (various plans)
- Dropped pricing on Motorola Edge Plus 256gb, Motorola one 5G ACE, Apple iPhone 12 64gb / 256gb, iPhone 12-mini 128gb, iPhone 12 pro 128gb and iPhone 12 pro max 128gb (various plans)
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy A51 64gb, Galaxy A71 128gb, Galaxy Note20 ultra 128gb ,Galaxy S20 128gb / 512gb, Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb, Galaxy s20 ultra 128gb / 512gb ,Galaxy s21 5g 128gb / 256gb, Galaxy s21 ultra-5g 128gb / 256gb / 512gb (various plans)
- Increased pricing on Apple iPhone 11 64gb, iPhone 11-pro 64gb, iPhone 11-pro-max 64gb, iPhone-12-mini 64gb, iPhone SE 64gb / 128gb (various plans)
New deals:
- Get Free Gear4 D3O Clear Crystal Palace Case and PureGear Screen Protector with The Galaxy A70 Lightly Loved Device
On going deals:
- Get 7GB bonus data on $65 on Big Gig Unlimited plan
- Get 15GB bonus data on $75 and $85 on Big Gig Unlimited plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : Get 7 GB on $55 plan
- Get 2GB bonus data on the $35plan, and 3GB on $40 / $45 Freedom plans
- Get 5GB bonus data on $50 / $55 Freedom plans
- Get 5GB bonus data on $50 / $60 on Big Gig Unlimited plans and on $85 and $115 Canada/US plans
- Update : BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 5GB bonus data on the $40 and $50 plans, and on $75 and $105 Canada/US plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 15GB on $65 and $75 plans
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Update : BYOD Freedom Plans : get 2GB bonus data on the 1GB plan, 3 GB bonus on 2GB/ 3GB plans, 5GB bonus on 5GB / 6GB plans
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text â€“ 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- Update 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan and $5 Off during 12 Months
New deals:
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Talk, Text & Data plan or Complete 95 Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for the first 6 month
- Sasktel waiving all data overages until June 30, 2021
On going deals:
- For a limited time, get a select Nearly New device with a 2-year voice and data plan and save 50%
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness when you buy Apple Watch
- Get a $15/mo. credit for 12 months when you subscribe to a 15 GB or higher voice & data plan
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value)
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
On going deals:
- Update offer $25 credit offer each when referring someone
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
Ongoing deals
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE â€“ some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
On going deals:
- 3GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $35 Smartphone plan or 5GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $45 Smartphone plan, for new activations only
- $20 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P or $25 off on MaxWest Nitro4X with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
On going deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
On going deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
