This HD webcam is 43% off for today only

Apr 21, 2021

9:58 AM EDT

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $49.99 (save $30)

Need a Motherâ€™s Day gift for a mom whose life has become an endless slog of Zoom meetings? Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam is on sale for today only at Best Buy Canada for $49.99, which is 43% off the original price of $79.99.

The plug-and-play camera features a 90-degree viewing angle and omnidirectional mic, so itâ€™s perfect for affixing to a larger home monitor when your laptop screen starts straining your eyes. It also has a built-in quick-release tripod mount, and itâ€™s compatible with any system running MacOS or Windowsâ€”even your Xbox.

Check it out, along with a host of other great Motherâ€™s Day gifts, at Best Buy Canada.

