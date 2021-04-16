PREVIOUS|
Public Mobile to perform system maintenance on April 18th

During the maintenance window, Public's Self-Serve and activation tools won't be available, but cell service shouldn't be impacted

Apr 16, 2021

10:50 AM EDT

Public Mobile

Public Mobile announced plans to run system maintenance over the weekend that will temporarily leave customers unable to access their ‘Self-Serve’ account.

According to a post on the Telus flanker brand’s community forum, the maintenance will take place on April 18th. From 12am ET to 12pm ET, Public customers won’t be able to access Self-Serve. Further, customers won’t be able to activate a new account during that time.

Those who try to access those services will see a “Site temporarily unavailable for maintenance” message.

The downtime shouldn’t impact Public’s service at all. It’s worth noting that some community members replied to Public’s message encouraging anyone with ‘AutoPay’ set to renew on the 18th to load their balance manually ahead of time in case there are any issues during the maintenance.

You can learn more about the maintenance on Public’s website.

