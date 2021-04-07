Government invests $4.46 million to bring connectivity to Pictou County, Nova Scotia

The federal government has announced funding to bring high-speed internet to Pictou County in Nova Scotia.
Liberal MP Sean Fraser announced $4.46 million in funding for the project through the Universal Broadband Fund. The municipality of Pictou County will be investing $3.32 million towards the project.
“High-speed internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural Nova Scotia,” said Fraser in a statement.
“This investment will help create the spine for future phases of the project, which will create jobs in the short term and create the conditions for long term economic growth.”
The federal government launched the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund on November 9th, 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream. The stream has made up to $150 million immediately available for shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
The fund is meant to help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.
Image credit: Unsplash (@jasonhafso)
