Genesis’ drone show breaks world record with 3,821 drones

In commemoration of Genesisâ€™ arrival in the Chinese market, the company used 3,281 drones to put on an aerial show to set a new Guinness World Record for “The Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles airborne simultaneously.”
The light show displayed a spiral, a hand, a DNA strand, Genesisâ€™ crest grille, and a preliminary look at Genesisâ€™ new cars.
The show concluded with 3,281 drones coming together to create the Hyundai-owned brand’s logo in the sky, which is sure to give the company a boost in terms of marketing and advertising in the Chinese automobile market.
In the same week at an event called â€˜Brand Night,â€™ Genesis revealed its Genesis G80, a mid-sized luxury sedan, and the Genesis GV80, the first SUV in its lineup for Chinese consumers.
The event hosted by Hyundaiâ€™s luxury vehicle brand beat the previous record-holder, Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology, which flew 3,051 drones simultaneously in September 2020.
Before that, Russia was the record holder, with a 2,200-drone performance taking place in the country the same year. Tech giant Intel has been at the forefront of drone shows and last claimed the record in July 2018 with 2,066 dronesÂ flying over Folsom, California.
With its first public event in China smashing records, Genesis is sure to have a lasting impact on the Chinese luxury vehicle market.
Image Credit: Genesis
