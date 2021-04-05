Now that Bell’s initial 5G network is up and running in several regions across Canada, MobileSyrup is pleased to bring you a contest that could score you a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
In MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the handset, he said “it’s great to see Samsung come back with a device that will likely go down as one of the best smartphones of the year. With ample zoom, impressive overall camera performance and high-end specs across the board, the S21 Ultra is 2021’s smartphone to beat.”
Overall, the S21 Ultra is a pretty great device. It features a 108-megapixel primary shooter, with a 10-megapixel periscope camera capable of 10x optical zoom, another telephoto with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The handset also sports a Snapdragon 888 processor, Qualcomm’s best chip, and a stunning 6.8-inch display. This model comes in Phantom Black and sports 128GB of storage.
Thanks to our friends at Bell, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra up for grabs!
This contest ends May 3rd and the winner will be announced shortly after.
You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.
