Public Safety Minister announces funding to improve cybersecurity in agriculture sector

The minister announced over $500,000 in funding over four years

Mar 25, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

The federal government has announced funding to improve cybersecurity in the agriculture sector across the country.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced over $500,000 in funding over four years to the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance, which is a non-profit organization that facilitates research on community safety and well-being, for their Cyber Security Capacity in Canadian Agriculture project.

“Canadian agriculture is a critical and increasingly interconnected service, and it is a key part of our economy, trade, and food supply,” said Blair in a statement.

“This funding to the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance for their Cyber Security Capacity in Canadian Agriculture project will help foster collaboration and protect cyber systems from compromise.”

The government notes that the project will contribute to enhancing critical agricultural infrastructure protection in Canada.

“They will achieve this by assessing the cyber security capacity of the Canadian agricultural sector and engaging with Canadian farm operators and other stakeholders to promote awareness and develop resources related to cyber security of farming operations,” the government notes.

The funding has been made available under the Cyber Security Cooperation Program, which launched in 2019 under the National Cyber Security Strategy. The program has $10.3 million in available funding over five years.

Image credit: @williamsterlingblair

Source: Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

