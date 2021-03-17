A new wireless carrier, Eeyou Mobility, will start offering service throughout the Eeyou Istchee and James Bay region of northern Quebec.
“Beta users in Ouje-Bougoumou are the first to experience calling, texting and internet browsing on the new Cree-controlled service provider,” Eeyou Mobility states.
The carrier will provide local wireless coverage in nine Cree communities and five Jamésien municipalities. Eeyou Mobility is also planning for high and access road coverage to improve traveller safety across the region.
“As an essential service for Eeyou Istchee and the James Bay region, building improvements to the telecommunications sector is an important step to greater self-determination for our people,” said Henry Gull, the president-treasurer of Eeyou Companee, in a press release.
Rogers customers will be able to roam on the new Eeyou Mobility network when travelling to the northern Eeyou Istchee and the James Bay region.
“We are proud to partner with Eeyou Mobility to help increase economic opportunities, improve public safety, and connect residents and business across northern Quebec,” said Edith Cloutier, the president of Rogers Communications Quebec.
Eeyou Mobility customers will have access to Canada-wide roaming on Rogers’ network.
Source: Eeyou Mobility
