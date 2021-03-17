OnePlus Watch leak details Warp Charge, health tracking and more

Ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch, new details have emerged about another long-rumoured product: the OnePlus Watch.
Leaker Ishan Agarwal, along with PriceBaba, shared the specs for the upcoming smartwatch. For the most part, the OnePlus Watch will have typical smartwatch specifications, but there are a few exciting additions as well.
First up, the OnePlus Watch will reportedly come in a 46mm size and offer features like sleep, stress, blood saturation and heart rate tracking. It’ll also sport 4GB of internal storage and IP68 water- and dust-resistance. Additionally, the watch will reportedly be able to auto-detect workouts.
The rumoured charing system is where things get interesting. Agarwal claims the OnePlus Watch will support OnePlus’ ‘Warp Charge’ system, offering a week of battery life from a 20-minute charge.
Exclusive: OnePlus Watch Specifications
– 46mm
– IP68
– Warp Charge (A week of charge in 20 minutes)
– Sleep, Stress, Blood Saturation, Heart Rate Monitoring
– Check Notifications, Calls
– Control OnePlus TV
– 4GB Storage
– Auto Workout Detection
More: https://t.co/m4Cr3ckTWR pic.twitter.com/TP75nMCmXd
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 17, 2021
It remains unclear how OnePlus incorporated Warp Charge into the smartwatch. The company has chiefly made it available through a cable, with only the OnePlus 8 Pro supporting wireless Warp Charge. As such, the OnePlus Watch will likely need some sort of cable for Warp Charge, although OnePlus may have come up with another solution.
One other interesting rumoured feature of the OnePlus Watch is that it can control the OnePlus TV (which is only available in India).
It’s also worth noting that the OnePlus Watch won’t run on Google’s Wear OS. Instead, company CEO Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus chose a different OS with a focus on battery life for the watch.
We’ll likely learn more about the OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 at the company’s March 23rd event.
Source: Ishan Agarwal, PriceBaba Via: 9to5Google
