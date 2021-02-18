Zero-emission vehicles took up 3.7 percent of Canadian new car market in Q3 2020

A new study from Statistics Canada claims that Canadians are starting to buy more green vehicles.
The recently-released study focuses on the third quarter of 2020. This is the second electric vehicle (EV) update from the statistics organization. The first one came out in late 2020 and focused on the first half of that year.
In the third quarter of 2020, 18,771 zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) were sold in Canada.
These stats also include plug-in hybrid vehicles, so when it references ZEVs, it’s talking about a combination of hybrids and full battery-powered cars. That said, 67.1 percent of the 18,771 ZEVs sold throughout the quarter were fully electric. Only 32.9 percent were hybrids.
It’s also worth noting that 92.9 percent of these ZEVs were sold in Quebec, B.C. and Ontario. Notably, Ontario is recovering from the loss of its provincial EV rebate quite well. Quebec sold the most ZEVs with B.C and Ontario trailing behind.
- Quebec — 8,885
- British Columbia — 4,608
- Ontario — 3,947
While these numbers might not scream “EV revolution,” it’s still an upswing compared to the first half of 2020. During that time period, only 21,188 ZEVs hit Canadian roads.
This goes to show that EVs are slowly but surely taking over the Canadian vehicle market. It will be interesting to see if this statistic jumps considerably by the end of 2021 now that so many new EVs will hit the market.
Source: Statistics Canada
