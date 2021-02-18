Huawei teases Mate X2 showcasing new folding method

Huawei has once again teased its Mate X2 folding smartphone on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo.
The teaser image showcases the device’s side angle with a glow on the inside of the hinge. It also looks like a clock and refers to the event taking place at 8pm in China (7am ET) on February 22nd.
The announcement will happen during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai event that’s happening next week.
Huawei’s first Mate X was announced in 2019 and then had a refresh in 2020. It offered a single display that folded in half so that the screen was on the outside. This new X2 seems to fold like a book similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series. Neither Huawei’s Mate X nor the XS refresh made it to Canada, so it’s unlikely we’ll the Mate X2 in the North either.
Source: Weibo
Comments